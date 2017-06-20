Home / Latest News /
Food: Microwave meals
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
Lurking deep within cupboards across the country is a versatile piece of cookware that has long been a staple at yard sales and thrift stores — the coffee mug.
The concept of mug meals isn’t new, but over the last few years it has blossomed into a movement of sorts. With the demands of life, something as simple as putting a few ingredients into a mug, microwaving it into a flavorful hot meal is quite a boon for busy people, writes Rosemary Boggs.
For recipes and tips, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
