Man found shot in Little Rock courtyard; police believe 2nd gunshot victim linked

A man was found stumbling across a courtyard and suffering from a gunshot wound after a reported disturbance in Little Rock, according to authorities.

Officers received a call around 1:10 a.m. Monday that advised of a disturbance at 5201 Geyer Springs Road, the address for Squire Court Apartments.

When they arrived, authorities noted that multiple gunshots could be heard in the area.

Derrick Huggins, 28, said he was injured in his left calf while visiting his mother at the apartment complex on the city’s south side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When he walked outside in the courtyard area, someone shot him, he told officers.

Police noted that Huggins was “very uncooperative” and would not provide any additional details regarding the shooting.

While on scene at the apartment, officers were called to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock in reference to a shooting report.

At the hospital, police found 25-year-old Demetrius Edwards, who was found to be suffering from gunshot injuries to his hip and groin. His injuries were listed as not life-threatening.

Edwards “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and could not give a statement,” the report states.

Authorities believe the shootings are related. An investigation is ongoing.