Arkansas panel votes to study bill limiting which restrooms transgender people can use
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas Senate panel has voted to study a bill limiting which restrooms transgender people can use that had stalled in this year's legislative session after facing opposition from the state's Republican governor, tourism groups and LGBT rights supporters.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday adopted the interim study proposal on the measure, which would have required every restroom or changing facility accessible by multiple people at the same time in a government building be designated for use by members of only one sex. The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, withdrew her proposal in March and referred it to interim study after it stalled before the committee.
Wednesday's vote clears the way for the panel to hold hearings on the issue while the Legislature is out of session.
hah406 says... June 21, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.
Please tell me why this matters at all! It seems to me it is just a waste of time and resources, and another way for republicans to pander to part of their base. They lost same sex marriage fight, so they needed another one based on gender and restrooms to keep it going? Guess they still need that money from Jerry Cox.
Marks says... June 21, 2017 at 1:15 p.m.
hah406 please explain to me and other online readers your comment about Legislators getting money from Jerry Cox?
Kharma says... June 21, 2017 at 1:26 p.m.
Let's just make all restrooms open too all - unisex - no more urinals, a row or two of completely enclosed toilet stalls (no door, top, or bottom gaps), and with a common hand washing area. Problem solved.
