Felon who pulled gun at Arkansas Wal-Mart pleads guilty to robbery, gets probation

A felon who pulled a gun while stealing a cellphone from an Arkansas Wal-Mart in 2015 pleaded guilty to charges including robbery and was sentenced to probation, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

Tony Anthony Hutchins, 21, entered the plea Monday in Garland County Circuit Court. He was also fined and ordered to pay court costs.

Employees at the store at 1601 Albert Pike Road in Hot Springs told investigators a man later identified as Hutchins stole the phone and later pointed a handgun at workers who tried to stop him from escaping, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Hutchins, who was convicted of burglary in Texas in 2014, was arrested a short time later at a nearby grocery store.

In addition to the robbery count, which was reduced from aggravated robbery, Hutchins pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a defaced firearm.

