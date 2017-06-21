Shots fired from vehicle injure Little Rock man walking home, police say

A 28-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the leg early Wednesday by a gunman who fired from a vehicle that stopped alongside him while he was walking, authorities said.

It happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Street in Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, Omar Rawls, told investigators that he was walking home from a nearby gas station when a black car pulled up and someone yelled, "Hey, hey," the report said.

Rawls didn't recognize the person and kept walking, the report said, noting four to five shots then came from the vehicle. Rawls was reportedly hit in the left leg as he ran from the gunshots.

A passing motorist gave Rawls a ride to UAMS Medical Center, where he was later listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.