Gunman forces man into car in Little Rock's River Market District, forces him to give up ATM pin, victim tells police

An Arkansas man told authorities that a gunman in Little Rock's River Market District forced him to get into a car and then give up his ATM pin, which was then used to withdraw and steal nearly $800, according to a police report.

The robbery took place on Saturday night, though it wasn't reported to police until Monday.

The 49-year-old victim told police he was in the 100 block of River Market Avenue around 11 p.m. when he was stopped by two women in a black compact car.

One woman asked for directions to a gas station, the victim told police. As they were talking, a man came up behind the victim and pressed a gun to his back, according to the report.

The victim was told not to look at any of the strangers, he told police, adding he was then driven to two banks and a Walgreens. A total of $790 was stolen from the victim as well as his iPhone and his wallet, the report said.

The victim said he walked back to his truck and drove home after the robbers let him go.

Police said the victim, who lives in Judsonia, told investigators he did not contact them right away because he did not have a phone.