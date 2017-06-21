Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Arkansas convenience store robbed at gunpoint
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
Police are trying to identify the gunman who robbed an Arkansas convenience store Wednesday morning.
Clarksville police responded to the Valero Tiger Mart at 2745 W. Main St. after the business was robbed at gunpoint around 5:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. A person came into the store, wielded a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The suspect was described by police as a slim white male standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a baseball hat, a dark blue American Eagle hoodie and orange gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call (479)-754-8100.
