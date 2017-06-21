Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 1:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTO: Arkansas convenience store robbed at gunpoint

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

surveillance-footage-of-a-gunman-who-police-say-robbed-a-clarksville-convenience-store-wednesday-morning

PHOTO BY CLARKSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Surveillance footage of a gunman who police say robbed a Clarksville convenience store Wednesday morning

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police are trying to identify the gunman who robbed an Arkansas convenience store Wednesday morning.

Clarksville police responded to the Valero Tiger Mart at 2745 W. Main St. after the business was robbed at gunpoint around 5:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. A person came into the store, wielded a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a slim white male standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a baseball hat, a dark blue American Eagle hoodie and orange gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call (479)-754-8100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Arkansas convenience store robbed at gunpoint

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online