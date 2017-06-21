UA staff member's cousin mountain of a lineman

It wasn't hard to find junior offensive lineman Taye Washington among the 200 or so linemen at Arkansas’ Trench Hog Camp on Sunday.

Washington measured at 6-foot 5-inches and weighed in at 330 pounds at the camp. He played on both sides of the ball for Hoxie High School in Kansas this past season. He recorded 56 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks 2 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble as a sophomore.

"Whatever gets me to play I guess," said Washington of his preference.

He also handled kickoff duties and had 5 touchbacks out of 21 kickoffs.

Washington was given a tour of the facilities by his cousin and and director of recruiting E.K. Franks the day before the camp.

"We talked a lot," Washington said. "I thought it's real nice. I would really like to come here."

Washington has an offer from Fort Hays State in Kansas and interest from another small college in Nebraska.

He also wrestles and has made steady progress is the Kansas state tournament.

“My freshman year I got fifth in the state," Washington said. "My sophomore year I got second.”

Coaches on all levels encourage their players to wrestle. Washington also sees the benefits.

“You’re more aggressive I suppose,” he said.