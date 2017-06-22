Arkansas man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree, police say

A 40-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving traveled off an Arkansas highway and struck a tree Wednesday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:45 a.m. as Joshua Kellams of Mountain View was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in Stone County.

At one point, Kellams lost control of his 2002 Ford, causing the vehicle to travel off the highway in Mountain View and hit a tree, authorities said.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Kellams’ death was one of at least 223 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.