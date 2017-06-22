Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man found guilty in killing; dispute with victim over $150 noted at trial
This article was published today at 9:10 a.m.
A 49-year-old Hot Springs man was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after a trial in Garland County Circuit Court, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Johnny Carl Moody faced a charge of first-degree murder in the Oct. 7, 2015, shooting that killed 31-year-old Rodney Brown, but the jury convicted him of the lesser second-degree charge.
Prosecutors alleged the shooting stemmed from a drug transaction, the Sentinel-Record reported. Garland County Public Defender Tim Beckham argued it was self-defense and that Moody had paid Brown back $150 owed to him, but Brown "was still shaking (Moody) down for more money periodically," the newspaper reported.
Moody will be eligible for parole in less than 4 years.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Second Street in Hot Springs.
YoungHog says... June 22, 2017 at 9:48 a.m.
unreal.. 4 year parole is crazy.. We got trump for that long.. Damn
