Arkansas man found guilty in killing; dispute with victim over $150 noted at trial

A 49-year-old Hot Springs man was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after a trial in Garland County Circuit Court, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Johnny Carl Moody faced a charge of first-degree murder in the Oct. 7, 2015, shooting that killed 31-year-old Rodney Brown, but the jury convicted him of the lesser second-degree charge.

Prosecutors alleged the shooting stemmed from a drug transaction, the Sentinel-Record reported. Garland County Public Defender Tim Beckham argued it was self-defense and that Moody had paid Brown back $150 owed to him, but Brown "was still shaking (Moody) down for more money periodically," the newspaper reported.

Moody will be eligible for parole in less than 4 years.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Second Street in Hot Springs.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.