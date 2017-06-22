COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

June 24

Centerville School Reunion

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville School Reunion will take place at Centerville United Methodist Church. Activities will begin at 10 a.m., and lunch will be provided at noon by the church, which is at 76 Blythe Road, 2 miles east of Woolly Hollow State Park in Faulkner County next to the old school grounds. For more information, call Ben McNew at (501) 327-0198.

June 26

Audubon Society Meeting

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Stables Classroom at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. Jennifer Taylor, park interpreter at Petit Jean State Park, will present a program titled Let’s Talk About Bears. Arkansas’ state motto was once “The Bear State.” Taylor will discuss bears’ feeding habits, hibernation, reproduction and how to be safe around them. She will also clear up a few myths about bears. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions to the institute.

Ongoing

Peas Take One Veggie Cart

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Faulkner County Urban Farm Project will have the Peas Take One Veggie Cart available each Monday throughout the summer in the front lobby of the library, 1900 Tyler St. The cart will have a wide variety of vegetables and fruits available for the public to take home. Nutritional-fact cards will accompany the produce, as well as recipe cards.

Community Band Call for Players

RUSSELLVILLE — The West Central River Valley Community Band is accepting new and returning players to perform at the Russellville July 4 fireworks celebration at Old Post Park. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and last until the fireworks begin. The band will have two more rehearsals to prepare for the concert at 7 p.m. today and June 29 at the Arkansas Center for Music Education, 502 Tyler Road. Musicians must be upper junior high level to advanced. Music is available for pickup. To sign up, pick up music or for more information, email info@ac-me.org or call (479) 264-9107.

Summer Concert Series

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library has announced its annual Summer Concert Series, which takes place indoors to beat the heat. All are invited for summer snacks and music from local musicians. All concerts are at 2 p.m. Sundays. The schedule includes July 16, The Boomers; July 23, Mary Parker; July 30, Wightman and Karen Harris; Aug. 6, John Murphy; Aug. 13, Fat Soul Band; and Aug. 20, Wyatt Jones. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza will take place July 1 at Sandy Beach on the shores of Greers Ferry Lake. Partygoers are invited to arrive by boat or car. Admission is free, although there is a $10 parking fee for those traveling by car. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m., live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Music choreographed to the fireworks will be broadcast on 1061 FM KFFB.

Cardboard Boat Race

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race from 5:30-7 p.m. July 4 at Lake Willastein Park. Participants use cardboard, duct tape and a few other odds and ends to create a vessel for the water. This year’s theme is The Stars Come Out. Teams will consist of two participants in each boat; one must be at least 12 years old. Awards will be given for Fastest of the Fleet in each division, as well as Sinking With Style, the Team Spirit Award and Floating With Flair. Early-bird registration is $30 per team through Saturday. After that, the fee is $40. To register or for more information, visit www.maumellechamber.com or call (501) 851-9700.

Russellville Fireworks Display

RUSSELLVILLE — The city of Russellville will present a free community fireworks display at 9:25 p.m. July 4 at Old Post Road Park. Concessions will be available through the Russellville Kiwanis Club.

Fabulous Fourth

MORRILTON — The 19th annual Fabulous Fourth — an evening of fireworks, live music, hot dogs and watermelon — will take place July 4 at Cherokee Park. Activities will start at 5 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Picnic baskets and coolers are allowed in the park, and there will be a shuttle from the parking area. To volunteer at the event, email ccfab4@gmail.com. For more information, visit fabulousfourth.wix.com/fab4. To get to the park from Interstate 40, take Morrilton exit 107, and go south on Oak Street. Turn west on U.S. 64 (Broadway), turn south on Cherokee Street, and follow the signs.

Adult Fall Softball League Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — Registration for the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department’s fall softball league will begin July 10 and end July 21. Register at the Hughes Community Center from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The forms are available in the Recreation and Parks Department Office or online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Cooking Classes

CONWAY — A cooking program for kids ages 8 to 12 is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 11-27, at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Sponsored by the Faulkner County Urban Farm Project and Arkansas GardenCorps, this six-part program features hands-on meal preparation, as well as tips on basic nutrition, food safety and food budgeting so kids learn how to plan and prepare low-cost, nutritious meals. Each participant will be expected to attend all six sessions. Registration is required via email at faulknercountyurbanfarmproject@gmail.com or by calling (501) 658-2040.

Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience

CONWAY — All are invited to join True Alisandre for a Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Faulkner County Library. RIPE is a drumming event for the whole family. Using hand drums, maracas, tambourines, claves, jars, sticks and the human voice, this experience allows simple rhythms to happen spontaneously. Everything participants need to experience the event will be provided. All library activities are free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.