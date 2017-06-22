Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police: Grocery store worker with pepper spray, gun stops man trying to steal cart of food
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
An employee of a Little Rock grocery store thwarted a thief who tried to steal a cart of food by first trying to pepper-spray the man, then pulling out a gun Wednesday evening, officials said.
An employee of the Edwards Cash Saver at 1701 Main St. told police that a man tried to leave the grocery store with a shopping cart full of food shortly before 6 p.m., according to a police report.
The 64-year-old employee reportedly wrested the items from the thief, and the two got into a fight outside the business.
The employee said he tried to pepper-spray the man, but the assailant grabbed a piece of wood and acted like he was going to hit him, the victim said.
The employee then took out his handgun, for which he has a conceal-carry permit, and pointed it at the man, police said.
The would-be thief ran away, and police were unable to find him, the report said.
