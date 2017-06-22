Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 22, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Q&A: 2019 QB Ty Evans

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:15 p.m.

arkansas-offensive-coordinator-dan-enos-directs-his-players-saturday-april-1-2017-during-practice-at-the-university-practice-field-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos directs his players Saturday, April 1, 2017, during practice at the university practice field in Fayetteville.

Arkansas quarterback target Ty Evans joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his recent two-day visit to Fayetteville and his plans for a return trip in July.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge and his parents visited the Hogs June 12 and 13. He has offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Colorado State and Northwestern. Offensive coordinator Dan Enos was the first to offer Evans.

He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Recruiting Q&A: 2019 QB Ty Evans

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online