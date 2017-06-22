Recruiting Q&A: 2019 QB Ty Evans

Arkansas quarterback target Ty Evans joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his recent two-day visit to Fayetteville and his plans for a return trip in July.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge and his parents visited the Hogs June 12 and 13. He has offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Colorado State and Northwestern. Offensive coordinator Dan Enos was the first to offer Evans.

He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore.