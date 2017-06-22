State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;--;--;--;--

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Good

CONWAY;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Good;Excellent;Excellent;--

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Good;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Good

OVERCUP;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

SUNSET;Fair;Good;Good;Poor

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Good;Fair

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;Poor

PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Good;Fair

WILLASTEIN;Fair;Fair;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Good;Good;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)

Twelve hours of daily generation is providing excellent wading conditions on the upper sections of the river early in the day and on the middle and lower sections later in the day. Drift fishing has been excellent. Fly fishing is good with sowbugs, midges, gold-ribbed hare's ear and streamers. Red and bison-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads have been good for spin fishing. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501-362-5150) for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;Good;Excellent;Good

BUFFALO RIVER The Buffalo National River is floatable, and smallmouth bass are biting above, in and below the shoals. Bigger fish around rocky cover on slackwater banks.

CROOKED CREEK The creek is swift. Smallmouth bass are biting in shoals and along sheltered banks out of the main current.

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Generation is heaviest in late afternoon and evening, with water levels decreasing in the morning. Quarter-ounce Rooster Tails and Panther Martins with gold blades and yellow bodies have been successful. In the afternoon, trout are biting red wigglers and nightcrawlers floating in the middle of the water column. Drifting a scented pink worm works well in rising, high water. GULP! 3-inch smelt minnows are good substitutes for live minnows.

NORTH FORK RIVER

Fishing quality has been inconsistent. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. John's favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan worm with a ruby midge dropper.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;Good;Good;--;Good

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Good;--;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing is good with medium size jerkbaits and small silver or gold casting spoons.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;Good;Excellent;Good

SEQUOYAH;--;Good;Good;Good

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Excellent;Good;--

POINSETT;--;Good;Good;--

SPRING RIVER Water levels are running at 455 cfs and water is cloudy. Water coming out of the spring has still been cloudy. The river is coming down to a wadable level. Trout have been biting olive, brown and black bead-head Woollies. This week a snail pattern has been working great. For spin fishing a hot pink or red Trout Magnet is hard to beat. Silver and gold spinners work well, also.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Good;Good;Fair

BAILEY;Good;Good;Good;--

DARDANELLE;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Fair

DEGRAY;Good;Good;--;Good

OUACHITA;Good;--;Excellent;Good

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Excellent;Fair;Good;Fair

CATHERINE Rainbow trout fishing is winding down, which is the norm for this time of year. Numbers of fish caught are much lower than earlier in the season, but size is the main attraction now. Four- and 5-pound rainbows have been caught and released in the past several days. The bite is very slow and patience is key regardless of the techniques used. Live bait presentations are best presented under a bobber or just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms, nightcrawlers, waxworms or mealworms are an excellent choice, along with live minnows and crickets. Artificial lures are nonproductive, as hundreds of thousands of threadfin shad have migrated into the area to spawn. White bass are in the tailrace and are being caught on live minnows tight-lined over deep water below the bridge. In periods of current flow, jerkbaits in a black/silver pattern have worked well over rock structure and sandbars.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;Excellent;--;Poor

CHICOT;--;--;Excellent;--

MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--

