Thursday, June 22, 2017, 2:46 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Video highlights: Hog commit Desi Sills

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.

Arkansas Hawks guard Desi Sills (left) and Marcus Smart forward Kyler Edwards battle for a loose ball during the Real Deal in the Rock’s 17-Under championship game Sunday at P.A.R.K. in Little Rock. Marcus Smart won the game 73-72.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Hawks guard Desi Sills (left) and Marcus Smart forward Kyler Edwards battle for a loose ball during the Real Deal in the Rock's 17-Under championship game Sunday at P.A.R.K. in Little Rock. Marcus Smart won the game 73-72.

Arkansas guard commitment Desi Sills' overall game helped Jonesboro to a historic 32-0 season and a Class 6A state title. The Hurricanes finished the year ranked No. 18 nationally by maxpreps.

Sills, 6-1, 170, pounds will remind some fans of former Hogs Aryln Bowers, Clint McDaniel and other high energy Razorbacks from the past. He's strong finisher to the basket and has three-point range while also being a defensive stopper that embraces the challenge of slowing down the opponents' top guard.

