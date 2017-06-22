Home /
Video highlights: Hog commit Desi Sills
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
Arkansas guard commitment Desi Sills' overall game helped Jonesboro to a historic 32-0 season and a Class 6A state title. The Hurricanes finished the year ranked No. 18 nationally by maxpreps.
Sills, 6-1, 170, pounds will remind some fans of former Hogs Aryln Bowers, Clint McDaniel and other high energy Razorbacks from the past. He's strong finisher to the basket and has three-point range while also being a defensive stopper that embraces the challenge of slowing down the opponents' top guard.
