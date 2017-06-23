Arkansas lieutenant governor says he doesn't want proposed 2% pay raise

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' lieutenant governor says he doesn't want a 2 percent pay raise a panel is recommending he receive.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Friday said he opposes the pay raise proposed by the Independent Citizens Commission. The panel this week recommended a 2 percent raise for the state's constitutional officers, legislators, judges and prosecutors. It's expected to vote on the proposal next week after holding a public hearing on the proposal. Griffin said he'll submit a letter to the panel Monday about the proposal and said he'll decline the raise if it's approved.

Griffin's pay would increase from $42,315 a year to $43,161 under the panel's proposal.

The commission was created under a constitutional amendment voters approved in 2014 that changed how officials' salaries are set.