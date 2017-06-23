Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lieutenant governor says he doesn't want proposed 2% pay raise
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' lieutenant governor says he doesn't want a 2 percent pay raise a panel is recommending he receive.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Friday said he opposes the pay raise proposed by the Independent Citizens Commission. The panel this week recommended a 2 percent raise for the state's constitutional officers, legislators, judges and prosecutors. It's expected to vote on the proposal next week after holding a public hearing on the proposal. Griffin said he'll submit a letter to the panel Monday about the proposal and said he'll decline the raise if it's approved.
Griffin's pay would increase from $42,315 a year to $43,161 under the panel's proposal.
The commission was created under a constitutional amendment voters approved in 2014 that changed how officials' salaries are set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas lieutenant governor says he doesn't want proposed 2% pay raise
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
KjTucker says... June 23, 2017 at 3:18 p.m.
It would be nice to know WHY he doesn't want the raise.......
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.