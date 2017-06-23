Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 23, 2017, 3:34 p.m.

Arkansas lieutenant governor says he doesn't want proposed 2% pay raise

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.

arkansas-lt-gov-tim-griffin-is-shown-in-this-2015-file-photo

PHOTO BY AP FILE PHOTO

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is shown in this 2015 file photo.


LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' lieutenant governor says he doesn't want a 2 percent pay raise a panel is recommending he receive.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Friday said he opposes the pay raise proposed by the Independent Citizens Commission. The panel this week recommended a 2 percent raise for the state's constitutional officers, legislators, judges and prosecutors. It's expected to vote on the proposal next week after holding a public hearing on the proposal. Griffin said he'll submit a letter to the panel Monday about the proposal and said he'll decline the raise if it's approved.

Griffin's pay would increase from $42,315 a year to $43,161 under the panel's proposal.

The commission was created under a constitutional amendment voters approved in 2014 that changed how officials' salaries are set.

KjTucker says... June 23, 2017 at 3:18 p.m.

It would be nice to know WHY he doesn't want the raise.......

