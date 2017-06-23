Police: Shoplifter threatens to 'shoot up' midtown Little Rock Target after struggling with workers

A thief who stole shoes and a soda from the midtown Little Rock Target threatened to return and "shoot up the store" after struggling with employees, police said.

Workers tried to stop the shoplifter near the front door of the store at 420 S. University Ave. on Thursday afternoon after he tried to leave without paying for a $30 pair of shoes and a Sprite, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The assailant pushed two employees, bruising one's knee in the process, before he was able to escape, the report said. At one point, he threatened to "come back and shoot up the store" and referenced "catch[ing]" the worker in the parking lot, according to the report.

Police searched but didn't make an arrest.

The thief is described as a black male who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed around 170 pounds and wore a blue hat, a black shirt with a white design on the front, black pants and white shoes.