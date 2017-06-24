Aid fund passes goal

for wounded lobbyist

A fundraising campaign for Tyson Foods Inc. lobbyist Matt Mika and his family's expenses has surpassed its $50,000 goal in less than six days. Mika was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Alexandria, Va., during last week's congressional baseball practice.

Mika was released from George Washington University Hospital on Friday. "Matt's discharge is a welcome and important step" in his recovery, his family's statement said.

Started by friend Michael Baker, the campaign began June 16 with the initial goal of raising $20,000 for Mika's family. Any funds that exceed the needs of Mika's family will go to a charity of Mika's choosing, according to the drive's Web page.

"Matt and his family are stunned by the outpouring of love and support," the Web page said.

By Tuesday, Baker posted an updated goal of $50,000 on GoFundMe.com. Donations had exceeded $58,000 as of press time Friday.

-- Nathan Owens

Greenway Equipment

gives UA $250,000

Greenway Equipment Inc. is giving the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville $250,000 that will be used to fund scholarships and other student-related services in the Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

According to a news release, the Greenway Leadership in Business Scholarship Fund will be established with $100,000 and benefit two Fleischer Spirit Scholars in the Walton College. The scholarship program was established to reach low-income, first-generation college students living in Arkansas who are interested in pursuing degrees in business.

In addition, $25,000 will go toward the Greenway East Arkansas Excellence Fund. The fund was created to support students from east Arkansas in the Walton College.

The remaining $125,000 of the company's gift will create the Greenway Agricultural Leadership Scholarship. The scholarship will benefit two Bumpers College undergraduate students per academic year for up to five years.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Dillard's surge helps

push state index up

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 3.11 to 334.02 Friday.

Thirteen stocks advanced and five declined.

Dillard's rose 5.5 percent on more than double its average volume.

For the week, 13 stocks declined and five advanced. Bear State Financial had the best week, closing up 5.3 percent.

The average daily volume for the week was 25 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 06/24/2017