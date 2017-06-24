On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: Some of the young people in our church are going on a summer missions project in a few weeks. They are going to help a small church in Central America with a construction project, but to be honest, what good can they do? I haven't said anything, but I'm not sure if projects like this are worth the effort.

-- K.R.

DEAR K.R: Any project like this needs to be carefully planned, of course, but I strongly support such efforts. I hope you'll openly encourage those who are going, and that you'll be praying for them and the people they'll be with.

What can projects like this accomplish? First, they will be an encouragement to the people in that church. They probably have very limited resources, and even a small amount of help can accomplish much. They also may feel isolated, and they need to know that they are not alone. In addition, meeting young people from another part of the world who take their faith seriously will be a good example to them.

But I predict that this project mainly will have a great impact on your young people (and your whole church). Many of them have never seen the hardships and poverty that millions face every day, and witnessing it firsthand could be a life-changing experience for them. Remember that Christ gave His life for "persons from every tribe and language and people and nation" (Revelation 5:9).

Pray that this experience will deepen the commitment of these young people to Christ, and that God will put within them a strong desire to seek His will for their lives. Jesus said, "The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field" (Matthew 9:37-38).

