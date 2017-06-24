UA grad to probe collision for Navy

A Little Rock native and graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will lead the U.S. Navy's investigation into the June 17 collision of a Philippine-flagged container ship with the USS Fitzgerald, which resulted in the deaths of seven sailors.

The Navy named Rear Adm. Brian Fort as the lead investigator Friday. Fort is commander of Navy Region Hawaii and commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic.

Fort graduated from Little Rock Catholic High School in 1985 and the UA in 1989, receiving a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

He earned a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College, according to a biography of him at navy.mil. Fort is also a graduate of the Joint Forces Staff College.

The collision occurred on a clear night about 64 miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, when the ACX Crystal crashed nose-first into the Fitzgerald's right side, according to the Navy. The 29,060-ton ACX Crystal is about four times the size of the Fitzgerald, which is a guided-missile destroyer.

The Fitzgerald suffered severe damage, including a large puncture below the ship's waterline, opening the hull to the sea, according to a news release. The collision caused rapid flooding of three compartments that included two berthing areas for 116 of the 300 crew members on the ship.

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, held a news conference Sunday saying there may be several investigations of the collision. Fort is leading what is known as the Manual of the Judge Advocate General investigation.

"The U.S. Coast Guard is to take the lead on the marine casualty investigation," Aucoin said. "We recognize that there are other organizations who have equities in this incident, and we expect they will conduct their own separate investigations. ... I will not speculate on how long these investigations will last."

According to a news article from the U.S. Naval Institute, Fort's job will be to guide investigators who are collecting data from the ship, interview the crew and evaluate other details.

Fort's past assignments include command of the Norfolk, Va.-based USS Gonzalez, command of Destroyer Squadron 26 -- serving as the sea combat commander for the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group -- and command of the Navy Nuclear Power Training Unit at Ballston Spa, N.Y.

He also served as executive officer of the Navy Nuclear Power Training Unit in Charleston, S.C., as the Navy Federal Executive Fellow at the George Washington University Elliot School of International Affairs.

Fort graduated in 1981 from Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic School in Little Rock, which has pupils from preschool through eighth grade.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, Fort is married to the former Kelli Laine Simpson, who is a 1986 graduate of Mount Saint Mary Academy in Little Rock and a 1990 graduate of the UA, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

They have two daughters. Madison is a graduate of Texas A&M University, and Olivia is a student at Virginia Tech University, according to the post.

