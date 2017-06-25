1 killed, 2 hurt after vehicle crosses centerline on Arkansas highway, state police say

A 53-year-old driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Craighead County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the wreck happened around 2:10 p.m. as Kenneth Jackson of Blytheville was traveling west on Arkansas 18 at County Road 945.

An eastbound 2005 Nissan driven by John Ridge, 33, of Lake City crossed the highway’s centerline and collided with Jackson’s westbound 2004 Buick, police said.

The impact caused Jackson to be fatally hurt. Ridge was injured as a result, the report notes.

A passenger in the Buick, 14-year-old Nikoli Bellefeuille of Burnee, Ill., was also reported hurt.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Jackson’s death was one of at least 227 on an Arkansas road so far this year, according to preliminary figures.