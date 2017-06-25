An evening of stars

It wasn't just the Miss Arkansas pageant that drew a host of visitors to Markham Street in downtown Little Rock on June 17. About 1,500 people gathered in the Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom for the 2016-2017 All Arkansas Preps awards banquet, presented by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Special guest was retired Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith. Fellow NFL veteran Keith Jackson conducted an illuminating onstage interview of Smith, a 2010 NFL Hall of Famer noted as the league's all-time leading rusher. Smith shared football memories and passed along to the athletes some valuable advice he'd received: not to put all one's eggs in one career basket. "Exercise your brain. Expand your mindset. Do not limit yourself to the lens of people that ... may not have the opportunity to go further than you."

The program, which featured David Bazzel as master of ceremonies, was also highlighted by a parade of athletes spanning a dozen sports and recognition of 19 Outstanding Players of the Year. Top honors went to Fayetteville senior Lauren Holmes (basketball, volleyball, track), Female Athlete of the Year, and Jonesboro senior Jonathan Adams (football), Male Athlete of the Year. Tim Hooten, girls basketball/track/cross-country coach for Quitman High, was named Coach of the Year.

Other awards given were the Hussman Community Award to Little Rock Episcopal Collegiate junior Shelby Worsham for her creation of the Amazing Children Empowered through Tennis initiative; the P.A.R.K. (Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids) Education Award to Marion senior volleyball player Annalee Parker for academic achievements; and the CHI St. Vincent Health Award to football players Cruz Carter (senior, North Little Rock) and Omari Hervey (junior, Sylvan Hills) for overcoming myeloid leukemia and inspiring other young cancer patients.

Earlier in the evening, a VIP reception in the Pinnacle Room of the Little Rock Marriott offered guests a chance to take photos with Smith.

