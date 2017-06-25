Arkansan drowns in Oklahoma lake

SKIATOOK, Okla. -- A 22-year-old Arkansas resident drowned after going underwater in a swimming area of an Oklahoma lake.

A preliminary report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Centerton resident Anthony Scarpati died Friday afternoon on Skiatook Lake in Osage County.

Troopers said Scarpati was at Twin Points Swimming Beach with friends when he swam out to a marker buoy. He went underwater as he was returning to shore and didn't resurface, troopers said. His body was recovered about an hour later 20 yards from shore.

The patrol report says Scarpati wasn't wearing a life vest.

