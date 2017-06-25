Police: Arkansas man, 64, dies when tree falls on vehicle in stormy weather

A 64-year-old Arkansas man died when a large tree fell on a passenger traveling in stormy conditions Friday evening, state police said.

The wreck happened around 5:55 p.m. at 92100 Princeton Pike just west of Pine Bluff in Jefferson County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say a tree fell on the rear passenger side of an eastbound 2016 Nissan driven by Cameron McCann.

The driver’s father, Roy Gene McCann, was struck in the head and suffered fatal injures, police said.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as rainy, windy and wet.

Roy McCann’s death was one of at least 228 recorded so far by state police on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.