'Transformers' tops box office but is biggest in China

NEW YORK — Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" scored a franchise-low debut but still easily topped the North American box office with an estimated $43.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

The Paramount Pictures release, the fifth in the "Transformers" series, totaled $69.1 million in five days, after opening Wednesday. But it was a huge hit in China, where it debuted with $123.4 million.

"Wonder Woman" and "Cars 3" tied for second place, both with $25.2 million. Nearly a month after opening, "Wonder Woman" continues to be a major draw. In four weeks, it has surpassed $300 million domestically.

In limited release Kumail Nanjiani's acclaimed romantic comedy "The Big Sick" landed the best per-screen average of the year. It opened in five theaters, grossing an average of $87,000 from each.