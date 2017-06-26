Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 26, 2017, 12:17 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

32-year-old man drowns while swimming in Arkansas, sheriff's office says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.


LAKE CITY — Authorities say a 32-year-old man has drowned in northeastern Arkansas.

KAIT-TV reported that the Craighead County sheriff's office reported Robert William Hollyfield of Marmaduke drowned Sunday in an area known as Williams Landing near Lake City.

The sheriff's office said Hollyfield was among a group of people who were swimming when he went under water and did not resurface.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called shortly before 6:30 p.m., and Hollyfield's body was recovered shortly after 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 32-year-old man drowns while swimming in Arkansas, sheriff's office says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online