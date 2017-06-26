32-year-old man drowns while swimming in Arkansas, sheriff's office says

LAKE CITY — Authorities say a 32-year-old man has drowned in northeastern Arkansas.

KAIT-TV reported that the Craighead County sheriff's office reported Robert William Hollyfield of Marmaduke drowned Sunday in an area known as Williams Landing near Lake City.

The sheriff's office said Hollyfield was among a group of people who were swimming when he went under water and did not resurface.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called shortly before 6:30 p.m., and Hollyfield's body was recovered shortly after 7:30 p.m.