Appointments continue

One of the main reasons why Americans voted for President Trump is that they didn't want a President Clinton II making appointments. Which is why the United States has one of the best Cabinets in recent memory. Somebody said earlier this year that even a President Kasich or President Rubio wouldn't have had the guts to surround himself with Betsy DeVos, Rex Tillerson, James Mattis and Jeff Sessions. And that doesn't even count the judicial appointments who will be around for years after the president has left office.

For example No. 59 (or so), please see the National Labor Relations Board, which will soon have a Republican majority for the first time since 2007. The president has nominated Marvin Kaplan for one of the vacant posts. That will make it 2-2 now between Democrats and Republicans, but there's another seat open. And this president is supposed to fill it soon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, as soon as the Republicans get a 3-2 advantage on the board, they'll work to repeal and replace Obama-era decisions that resulted in big victories for unions. Including some decisions that made it easier for unions to organize certain businesses, the timing of union elections and even whether or not graduate students can organize unions in college. We expect more business-friendly decisions in the future.

There's a reason the stock markets are up and business is good in America. These kinds of appointments certainly help.

Editorial on 06/26/2017