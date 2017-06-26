• Steve Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary, and actress Louise Linton tied the knot in a Washington, D.C., ceremony officiated by Vice President Mike Pence and attended by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

• Matthew DeMatteo, a Suffolk County, N.Y., police officer who rescued then-11-year-old Sarah Thalhammer in January 2011 after the girl fell through the ice on the frozen Great South Bay, attended Thalhammer's high school graduation, saying he was "very, very proud of her."

• Prince Harry, who's fifth in line to the British throne, told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that he once "wanted out" of the royal family, adding that the time he spent serving in the army was "the best escape" he's ever had.

• Marco Everett, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, said authorities believe a driver fell asleep just before crashing into cows that a Nueces County deputy was leading off the roadway, killing six cows and injuring the deputy in an incident being investigated as a possible drunken-driving case.

• Miguel Angel Yunes, governor of Mexico's Veracruz state, released a video in response to the Saturday slayings of 11 people in the state, including three policemen and four children, calling the killers "beasts" and "cowards" and vowing to crack down on organized crime.

• Pham Minh Hoang, 61, who was a dual citizen of France and Vietnam until he was stripped of his Vietnamese citizenship last month, said he's determined to continue his work as a pro-democracy blogger even after he was arrested at his home in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and deported to France.

• Jeff Reitz, 44, of Huntington Beach, Calif., after recently visiting Disneyland for the 2,000th day in a row, said he doesn't know when his streak will end but noted that his current pass is good until January.

• Shelley Lynch, an FBI spokesman, said a 17-year-old girl, who more than a year ago left her Charlotte, N.C., home after meeting an older man online, has been reunited with her parents after being found safe in Georgia, and Michael Wysolovski, 31, faces charges in her disappearance.

• Dylan Golden, a 15-year-old boy who has a rare genetic disorder that affects his vision, hearing and heart and also stunts his growth, fulfilled his dream of being a police officer when St. Joseph, Mo., Police Chief Chris Connally swore him in as an honorary lawman.

A Section on 06/26/2017