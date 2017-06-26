PHOTOS: Miss America Savvy Shields speaks at meeting of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's cabinet

Before government leaders in her home state of Arkansas on Monday, Miss America Savvy Shields described her year-long journey representing the scholarship pageant.

“He was very nice to me before I was cool,” she said of Gov. Asa Hutchinson at the start of a meeting of his cabinet at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.

Hutchinson noted that Shields has “represented Arkansas with a presence, with dignity, with a passion, with a mission and with a friendly Southern spirit.”

Earlier this year, Arkansas’ governor named Shields the honorary ambassador for the Healthy Active Arkansas campaign.

The cabinet meeting that followed after Shields spoke was closed to media outlets.