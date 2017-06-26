Police: At hospital, 6-year-old Arkansas girl found with narcotics in system

A 6-year-old girl was found with drugs in her system after being taken to an Arkansas hospital for abnormal behavior, police said.

An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to a report.

The child’s 25-year-old mother said that her daughter initially appeared to be fine, with her “playing and doing flips” inside the apartment as the mother went to her room to get dressed.

Police said the mother later went inside her bathroom, where she found the child with a bottle of coconut oil.

At that point, the mother grabbed the bottle away and told her to not play in the bathroom, the report noted.

The mother noted that her daughter soon appeared “drowsy” and was “drooling from the mouth.”

Authorities said the girl then “went to the living room, laid down on a pallet of blankets and passed out.”

Another family member arrived at the home as the mother continued to get dressed and noticed that something was abnormal with the chid, according to the report.

That prompted the mother to then wake her daughter up and take her to the hospital.

At the hospital, doctors determined from blood work that the child had two kinds of narcotics — tricyclic and benzodiazepine — in her system.

The mother told an officer that she didn't know how the girl could have gotten the controlled substances.