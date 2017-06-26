Shooting victim wounded in hand

A shooting in Little Rock injured a 35-year-old man Sunday, according to a police spokesman.

The victim told police the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at the Spanish Jon's Apartments, 5001 W. 65th St. in southwest Little Rock, according to officer Steve Moore, a police spokesman.

The man told authorities that he was walking through the apartment complex when he heard a single shot and was shot in the hand, according to Moore.

Moore said there are no suspects in the shooting. Further information on the incident was not available Sunday night.

Drive-by victims' condition serious

Two people injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night were in serious but stable condition, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman said Sunday.

Amanda Odom, 19, of Little Rock and Chris Wallace, 21, were taken to Little Rock hospitals Saturday after being shot at 7:43 p.m., according to a police report. Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Montclair Road for the shooting, police said.

Odom told police she was sitting in a car when the shooting occurred and was hit in the side of her stomach, according to the report. The car had several bullet holes in it, police said.

Several homes away from the car, police also found Wallace, who had also been shot in the side of his stomach, according to the report. Wallace told police the "Monroe gang" had shot him, the report said. Wallace also named a possible suspect and told police the suspect was shooting an AR-15 firearm, the report said.

Odom was taken CHI St. Vincent Infirmary while Wallace was taken to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

A 16-year-old girl also told police she was in the back seat of the vehicle when the shooting occurred, but she was not injured.

NLR man jailed in armed holdup

North Little Rock police arrested a man accused of pointing a firearm at a victim and taking money and a phone, according to a police report.

Officers were called to 4560 Camp Robinson Road at 8:19 p.m. Saturday for a report of an aggravated robbery, according to a police report.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a red shirt and white pants, according to the report. Police searched the area and found Demetree Curtis, 18, of Jacksonville less than a half-mile away at the intersection of West 47th and Orange streets, the report said.

Police said Curtis was "carrying white pants and a red shirt," according to the report, which did not say what Curtis was wearing at the time he was detained.

When shown a photo lineup, the victim identified Curtis as the person who robbed him, according to the report.

The victim told police that Curtis entered his vehicle and pointed a black handgun at him, demanding the victim's money and his phone, according to the report.

Curtis was charged with aggravated robbery. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

Threatened withshotgun, kids say

A Little Rock man is accused of pointing a shotgun at two children and threatening to shoot them, according to a police report.

Frederick Williams, 54, was arrested at his residence at 15 Karon Court on Friday, the report said. Police said Williams pointed a shotgun at two youths, who are his neighbors, and told them he was going to shoot them in the butt, according to the report.

During the incident, Williams also "racked" the shotgun three times, the report said. He also "racked" the firearm while police tried to talk with him at his residence, according to the report.

Police charged Williams with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the report.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night.

Metro on 06/26/2017