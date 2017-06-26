BASEBALL

Brewers claim Vogt

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed left-handed hitting veteran catcher Stephen Vogt off waivers from Oakland. Vogt, 32, was an American League All-Star in 2015 and 2016, but was batting .217 with a .287 on-base percentage, 4 home runs and 20 RBI when the A’s designated him for assignment three days ago. Vogt has a $2.965 million salary this season and has two more seasons before he can be a free agent. In 2015, he batted .261 with 18 home runs and 71 RBI. He hit.251 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI last season. The Brewers have two catchers — Jett Bandy (.211, 6 home runs, 18 RBI) and Manny Pina (280, 4 home runs, 20 RBI) — who have been splitting time, but Bandy is 2 for his last 43 at the plate and has thrown out 6 of 38 base runners, making him vulnerable if the Brewers don’t keep three catchers.

SAILING

New Zealand closes in

Emirates Team New Zealand took a 6-1 lead over Oracle Team USA on Sunday to reach match point in the America’s Cup, sailing’s marquee regatta, on the Great Sound off the coast of Hamilton, Bermuda. The Kiwis, piloted by 26-year-old Peter Burling, need one more victory to beat Oracle Team USA and reclaim the oldest trophy in international sports for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland, which held it from 1995-2003. The clincher could come today, when two races are scheduled. New Zealand isn’t celebrating yet, not after what happened in 2013. Team New Zealand, then led by Dean Barker, reached match point at 8-1 only to let Oracle win eight consecutive races to keep the Auld Mug.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dixon wins Road America

Scott Dixon won the IndyCar race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Sunday to spoil the Team Penske party on the rural road course. Dixon edged Josef Newgarden by 0.57 seconds to claim his first victory at Road America. It also gave the Chip Ganassi Racing veteran his first victory since Watkins Glen in September. Dixon’s 41st career victory moved him within one of tying Michael Andretti for third on the all-time list. Dixon’s No. 9 Honda held off Newgarden and the three other Penske drivers who started up front. Newgarden’s teammate Helio Castroneves, the pole sitter, finished third.

Ricciardo prevails in GP

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, while Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton. The Australian secured his fifth career victory, while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook 18-yearold Canadian Lance Stroll’s Williams in the closing meters to take second place. Vettel steered his Ferrari into fourth, just ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes. In a stop-start race, the safety car came out three times in quick succession before a red flag stopped the race near the midway point because debris littered the track. Hamilton and Vettel were involved in an incident that impacted the race. Hamilton appeared to stop his car right in front of Vettel, causing Vettel to collide into him. An irate Vettel then accelerated alongside Hamilton and appeared to deliberately swerve back into him. Vettel was given a 10-second stop-go penalty, but Hamilton lost valuable time changing a loose headrest at the same time that Vettel served his time penalty.

SOCCER

Germany, Australia advance

World champion Germany reached the Confederations Cup semifinals in Socchi, Russia, on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Cameroon to secure the top spot in Group B, the world champions will now stay in the Black Sea resort of Sochi and play Mexico on Thursday. In Moscow, South American champion Chile tied Australia and qualified second in Group B behind Germany to set a semifinal meeting with Portugal in Kazan.

San Jose fires coach

The San Jose Earthquakes have fired coach Dominic Kinnear and named former player Chris Leitch the replacement head coach. Kinnear was hired in 2015 — when San Jose opened its new state-ofthe-art, soccer-only Avaya Stadium — for his second stint coaching the Quakes after also directing the club from 2004-2005, compiling a combined record of 54-45-48. The Earthquakes are 6-6-5 and are fifth of 11 in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.

TENNIS

Federer prevails

Roger Federer defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 to win the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany, for a record ninth time on Sunday. Playing in his 140th career final, Federer saved the only break point he faced and converted four of his eight opportunities to clinch his 92nd career title in 53 minutes. Federer, 35, became the oldest winner of the grass-court tournament. Federer, who skipped the clay-court season after winning the Miami Open in early April, claimed his fourth title of the year, matching Rafael Nadal’s tally, and he will be seeded ahead of his Spanish rival for Wimbledon, which starts in eight days.

Lopez nips Cilic

Feliciano Lopez saved a match point Sunday in London as he came from behind to beat Marin Cilic of Croatia and claim the biggest title of his career at Queen’s in the Wimbledon warm-up event. Lopez, a 35-year-old Spaniard, failed to break the serve of fourth-seeded Cilic throughout the grass-court final but fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8) in a match lasting around 2½ hours.

Kvitova breaks through

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the Aegon Classic final on Sunday in Birmingham, England, to win her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack at her home. Kvitova was playing only her second tournament and seventh match since she was attacked in December. It was the Czech leftie’s first grass-court final since her triumph at 2014 Wimbledon and her 20th career title in her 27th final.

BASKETBALL

Nowitzki, Mavs agree

The Dallas Mavericks have made the mutual decision with Dirk Nowitzki not to exercise their option for the coming season, which will ostensibly make the franchise icon a free agent on July 1. He won’t be for long. A source said Sunday what has been assumed for weeks — that the Mavericks will opt out of the $25-million second season on his two-year deal signed last summer. In its place, the sides will agree to a new two-year deal, likely with a similar opt-out for the team next summer. The salary will be determined when the Mavericks take stock of how much they have left under the salary cap after re-signing Nerlens Noel and whatever other free agents they pursue.Nowitzki has said he wants to play the upcoming season, which will be his 20th with the Mavericks, and then see how his body and mind feel before determining whether he’d play beyond that.

CYCLING

Warbasse breaks away

Larry Warbasse emerged from a three-rider breakaway to win the U.S. road national championship on Sunday in Knoxville, Tenn, while Amber Neben added the women’s title to her time trial gold from the previous day. Warbasse, 26, who recently won a stage of the Tour de Suisse, joined Neilson Powless and Alexey Vermeulen in the decisive breakaway with about four laps remaining on the 7.9-mile circuit. Warbasse won their sprint to the line, followed by Powless and Vermeulen. In the women’s race, Neben, 42, showcased brilliant tactics and her veteran poise to pull away solo near the end of the race. That gave her enough buffer over the faster finishers to win her second road title, and give the reigning time trial world champion a weekend sweep. Coryn Rivera won the sprint for second and Ruth Winder rounded out the podium.

3-on-3 debut