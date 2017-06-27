Arkansan accused of raping 15-year-old, forcing her to do cocaine pleads not guilty

An Arkansas man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, forcing her to use cocaine at gunpoint and sexually assaulting another teen pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Damon White, 39, of Centerton entered a not guilty plea to charges of rape, first-degree sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance in Benton County Circuit Court, the paper reported.

According to an affidavit, a 15-year-old girl told authorities at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County that White raped her multiple times. She said he forced her to use cocaine and once held a gun to her head to make her take the drug, the document says.

White also bought the girl "items to wear from the Internet" and, at one point, handcuffed her to his side, the document says.

A second girl, who is also 15, told authorities White that gave her cocaine and a brownie that made her feel "woozy" before he sexually assaulted her, the document states.

White declined to speak with the investigator without an attorney present.

A warrant for White's arrest was issued May 15. He is not listed as a current inmate of Benton County jail, according to an online inmate roster.

A hearing is set for July 31.