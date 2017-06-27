Hogs notice Mississippi LB at Mega Camp

Satellite camps have helped junior linebacker Eddie Robinson III get noticed by several schools this summer, and Arkansas is one of them.

Robinson III, 6-2, 193 pounds of Desoto Central High School in Southaven, Mississippi caught the eye of Razorback inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves during the Memphis Mega camp on June 11.

“I felt like he liked how I did my drills, and he was very impressed in my fundamentals,” Robinson said.

In addition to the Hogs, Robinson has received interest from Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others because of his performance at camps this summer.

“Well I've improved a lot from last season,” Robinson said. “I was young and tended to make mistakes, but I've learned and studied our system and I'm making more plays than I have before. I can see I've been improving because of all the schools that have been approaching me at camps.”

Robinson has good speed and quickness along with nice natural instincts at his position.

“I believe I’m more of a coverage guy,” he said. “I can come up and hit I can get off the edge too and get around the end.”

College coaches can’t direct message juniors on Twitter until Sept. 1, but Robinson has already taken a step towards hearing from Hargreaves when allowed.

“I followed him on twitter the other day, so hopefully he reaches out to me.” Robinson said.