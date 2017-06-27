PHOTOS: Fiery truck wreck kills driver, shuts Arkansas interstate

An interstate in northeast Arkansas is closed Tuesday after a tractor trailer ran into a beam of an overpass and caught fire, killing the driver, officials said.

The truck was traveling on Interstate 555 near the Arkansas 1B overpass in Jonesboro when the 18-wheeler crashed into one of the beams of the structure, Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said around 9:15 a.m.

The truck caught fire, and explosions were heard by other drivers in the area, Chapman said. The driver, who has not been identified, was already dead when authorities arrived, she said. It wasn't immediately clear what the truck was hauling.

The overpass has “serious damage” and state traffic officials are stopping any travelers from driving over it or under it, Chapman said.

Both directions of I-555 near the wreck are shut down, she said. Traffic is being diverted at exit 44.

