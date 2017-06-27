Not pretty enough, says UFC fighter

Felice Herrig turned pro nearly a decade ago. She's fought for a host of major promotions. But as a 32-year-old, she wonders if some opportunities are now out of reach.

On Sunday's UFC Fight Night 112 main card, Herrig picked up her third consecutive victory and moved to 4-1 on MMA's biggest stage with a unanimous decision victory over Justine Kish.

It should have been a festive time for Herrig, but after the FS1-televised event at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, her emotions were hard to hide, especially when she spoke about what she perceives as a lack of opportunities.

"Honestly, if you want to know the truth, I just feel like I'm not young and beautiful for the UFC to want to promote me," she said after the event. "It's sad because I've really worked hard to be here. It's hard to see these people who've not been through what I've been through and just got to the UFC at the right time, and they're now getting all these opportunities.

"I've seen how hard I've worked to get here, and it just doesn't matter because I just feel I'm not pretty enough, and I'm not getting any younger."

She clarified that her comments aren't completely directed at UFC officials, but more at the business itself.

"I'm not trying to make this like a point finger at the UFC or Dana White or anybody," Herrig said. "I know they have a business to run. I'm not the only fighter who feels like this. We put a lot out there as fighters, and I don't know -- I feel like I've paid my dues, and nobody can deny that.

"I'm a UFC fighter, and I've worked my way to the top, so I would like a little more love. That's it."

Ruth's ring

Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring is up for auction on Lelands.com, and bidding already is more than $500,000.

Also up for bid is the contract that sent Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees in 1919.

Actor Charlie Sheen is the owner of these two items and has put them up for bid, ESPN reported.

"I've enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come," Sheen told ESPN. "Whatever price it brings is gravy."

Ruth hit .400 in the 1927 World Series, with 2 home runs and 7 RBI, leading the New York Yankees to a 4-0 sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Channelling Bobby Riggs

John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be "like 700" in the world tennis rankings if she played on the men's tour.

McEnroe, speaking to NPR about his memoir But Seriously, said Williams is the best female player ever, "no question." But when asked about her being the best ever, without gender qualifiers, McEnroe was clear that he didn't think so.

McEnroe says "if she played the men's circuit, she'd be like 700 in the world."

"John McEnroe has been baiting Serena and Venus Williams into a match for years, to try to drum up business for himself," wrote Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post. "Remember: This is a guy who won the last of his major championships back in 1984, but has managed to stay on some sort of screen ever since with his glib jaw. So understand that when he said to Jimmy Kimmel about Serena, 'I believe I could still take her,' and then rambled to NPR that she would rank no better than 700th on the men's circuit, it was just part of a media tour to huckster his new autobiography."

Sports quiz

How many runs did Babe Ruth drive in during the 1927 regular season?

Sports answer

165

Sports on 06/27/2017