SAILING

Kiwis capture America's Cup

Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand won the America's Cup on Monday with a resounding romp against software tycoon Larry Ellison's two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in Hamilton, Bermuda. The underfunded but resourceful Kiwis claimed the oldest trophy in international sports with another dominating light-air sprint around the Great Sound aboard their fast, 50-foot foiling catamaran. They won Race 9 to clinch the 35th America's Cup match at 7-1. As soon as the red-and-black cat crossed the finish line, the normally reserved crew of six began whooping and jumped up onto the trampoline netting and into a joyful group hug. "We're on top of the world," said Burling, who at 26 becomes the youngest helmsman to win sailing's greatest prize in a competition that dates to 1851. Magnums of champagne arrived and Burling and crewman Blair Tuke, who won Olympic gold and silver medals together, sprayed the crew. There were five Kiwis on the crew plus Australian Glenn Ashby, a multihull wiz who serves as skipper and controls the wingsail. There were no Americans on Oracle Team USA's crew, which included five Australians and one from Antigua.

FOOTBALL

Saint's DT won't play in 2017

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley is coming off one of his best NFL seasons and it might have been his last. At the very least, he won't be playing for New Orleans in 2017. General Manager Mickey Loomis said Monday that Fairley has been placed on the team's reserve list with a nonfootball illness designation, meaning the 2016 starter is out for this season. Fairley had a career-best 6½ sacks for the Saints last season, after which he signed a four-year extension worth up to $28 million. However, symptoms related to an enlarged heart caused the former Auburn star to miss offseason practices and minicamp while he saw specialists to determine whether playing football would be an undue health risk.

Former Packer RB arrested

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was charged Monday with felony child abuse after his 15-year-old daughter told police he punched her in the face. Green, 40, is also charged with disorderly conduct in the incident late Sunday in the Green Bay suburb of Ledgeview. According to a criminal complaint, Green's daughter told police that he struck her in the face in a dispute over getting her to do the dishes. She also said he threw her to the ground and against kitchen cabinets. According to the complaint, Green told deputies he "may have" thrown his daughter to the ground and against cabinets. He said he slapped her in the head and believed he may have hit her glasses, causing a swollen eye, according to the complaint. A court commissioner ordered Green's release Monday on a $2,500 signature bond after ordering him to have no contact with his daughter or others who may have witnessed the incident.

GOLF

Daly withdraws from Senior Open

Two-time major champion John Daly has withdrawn from the U.S. Senior Open with a shoulder injury. Daly has not played since he tied for 17th in the Senior PGA Championship on May 28. He was replaced in the field of the senior major beginning Thursday at Salem Country Club by Ted Tryba, an alternate from the Florida sectional qualifier. Daly won the Insperity Invitational last month for his first PGA Tour Champions title. He is No. 11 on the tour's money list. The former PGA and British Open champion missed the cut last year with rounds of 70-81 in his U.S. Senior Open debut.

HOCKEY

Blues decline offer to Yakupov

The St. Louis Blues did not extend a qualifying offer to Nail Yakupov, making the 2012 No. 1 pick an unrestricted free agent. Yakupov, 23, had just nine points in 40 games last season after four years with the Edmonton Oilers. The Russian winger has never had more than 33 points in a season and will be free to sign with any team July 1.

Vegas deals Methot to Dallas

The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran defenseman Marc Methot in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas sent goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick to Vegas. The teams announced the deal Monday, less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators. Methot, 32, has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.9 million. He has 120 points in 579 games over 11 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators. Methot was Erik Karlsson's defense partner in Ottawa and had 12 assists in 68 games last season. The Stars took Ferguson in the seventh round, 194th overall, in the draft last weekend.

Sharks make offers to three

The San Jose Sharks have issued qualifying offers to forwards Chris Tierney, Marcus Sorensen and Barclay Goodrow and will retain their negotiating rights as restricted free agents. The Sharks also announced Monday that they did not issue qualifying offers to forward Nikita Jevpalovs, defender Patrick McNally and goalie Mantas Armalis. Those players will become unrestricted free agents. Tierney had 11 goals and 12 assists in 80 games last season. Sorensen had one goal and three assists in 19 games. Goodrow played just three games last season for the Sharks and has four goals and 12 assists in 77 career games.

Oilers extend contract to Kassian

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Zack Kassian to a three-year contract extension. Kassian, 26, appeared in 79 games with the Oilers last season, finishing with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) and 101 penalty minutes. He added three goals and 27 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games. Kassian has appeared in 313 NHL games with Buffalo, Vancouver and Edmonton, with 98 points (45 goals, 53 assists) and 522 penalty minutes. He has also played in 21 playoff games, and has three goals and 33 penalty minutes.

MISCELLANEOUS

Former Missouri student arrested in arena damage

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A 23-year-old Columbia, Mo., man, Nathaniel J. Conant, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly went for a joy ride in a Volkswagen Passat on Norm Stewart Court inside Mizzou Arena.

University of Missouri police were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to investigate a report of property damage.

"Through investigation, we were able to determine that just after 4 a.m. a vehicle was driven through a closed gate on the south side of Mizzou Arena and then went through a garage door in the back dock area," police department spokesman, Maj. Brian Weimer, told The Kansas City Star.

Several golf carts also were damaged before the driver drove onto the basketball court inside the arena and exited through the same dock entrance.

Unable to get back through the gate the car originally plowed through, the driver smashed through a second gate -- "the press gate in the back," Weimer said -- before fleeing the scene.

"The car did make it to the court and back out," Weimer confirmed.

Conant was identified as the suspect. He subsequently turned himself in and was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Sunday. Conant charged with second-degree burglary and four counts of first-degree property damage.

The burglary is a class D felony, while the property damage is a class E felony. Conant was released after posting a $10,500 bond.

Weimer said the estimated damage is $100,000, "but they're still putting it together," he said. "Those gates are extremely expensive."

Conant, who enrolled at Missouri in 2013 and graduated with a degree in English in December 2016, is listed as an events assistant for the SEC Network on the student directory.

A spokesman for the university confirmed that Conant worked as a student employee in athletics prior to graduation and had been hired March 26 as a temporary employee.

Conant was a utility worker, helping wrangle cables for broadcasts, according to a spokesman for the Tigers athletic department, but Conant hadn't worked an event at Mizzou Arena since February.

As of Monday afternoon, Conant is no longer employed by MU.

No one was believed to be present inside the area at the time of the incident.

Sports on 06/27/2017