Police: Arkansas woman leads officers on high-speed chase after robbery; 'suicide by cop' threatened, family member says

A 31-year-old Jacksonville woman flashed an apparent weapon at two central Arkansas businesses before leading authorities on a high-speed chase, police said.

Terrie Peterson-Davis faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, fleeing and reckless driving. She remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning after her arrest shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

Jacksonville police say Peterson-Davis first showed what appeared to be a gun and threatened a clerk at Buck's Country Store on J.P. Wright Loop Road and later went to the Valero gas station at 705 S. First St., where she pointed an apparent weapon at a worker and demanded cigarettes.

An officer a short time later tried to pull over a possible suspect's vehicle at West Main Street and South Bailey Street.

The driver, later identified as Peterson-Davis, refused to stop and instead drove south onto U.S. 67 and fled from the officer at speeds reaching 100 mph, the report said. During the chase, officers took a 911 call from a family member who said Peterson-Davis "was threatening suicide by cop," Jacksonville Police Department spokeswoman April Kiser said in a statement.

The chase continued into North Little Rock and then back into Jacksonville, authorities said. At the Main Street exit, an officer used spike strips to deflate two of the car's tires, but the chase continued for another 6 minutes, police said. It finally stopped in the area of Dupree Drive and South First Street.

"Peterson-Davis got out of the vehicle with the gun to her head," the statement said. "Eventually, she was subdued via less than-lethal bean bag deployment, which hit her leg."

Peterson-Davis' weapon was later determined to be a handgun replica, Kiser said.

Peterson-Davis was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being booked in jail.