BASKETBALL

Tolefree commits to Ole Miss

Alexis Tolefree, who was selected as the girls basketball All-Arkansas Player of the Year for 2016, announced on Twitter that she will sign with the University of Mississippi in the fall.

Tolefree led Conway to the 2016 Class 7A state championship game and Jones Community College (Ellisville, Miss.) to the junior college national semifinals earlier this year. She led the Bobcats to a 30-2 record while averaging 20 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds as a freshman.

Tolefree will spend one more year at Jones before making the move to Ole Miss for her junior season.

ASU Men to play in Indiana Tip-Off Classic

Arkansas State University announced Monday that the men's basketball team will play Indiana, South Florida, Eastern Michigan and Howard in a multi-host, nonconference tournament in November.

ASU will travel to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 16, Indiana on Nov. 22 and South Florida on Nov. 24, while hosting Howard on Nov. 20. This will be the first meeting between ASU and Indiana.

ASU has hosted regional nonconference tournaments in each of the past two seasons. The Indiana Tip-Off Classic will be the first multi-host, nonconference tournament ASU has competed in since the NIT Season Tip-off in 2010.

ATHLETICS

Harvey named UAM athletic director

The University of Arkansas at Monticello named baseball Coach John Harvey its athletic director Monday.

Harvey has been the interim athletic director since November, when Chris Ratcliff accepted the athletic director position at Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla.

Harvey will remain head baseball coach of the Boll Weevils, which won their second consecutive Great American Conference tournament title and reached the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs last season.

The baseball team has a 193-146 record in Harvey's seven seasons, including a 40-16 record in 2016.

BASEBALL

Mallison earns gold glove award

Arkansas Baptist College sophomore Ryan Mallison has been selected as a winner of the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NJCAA Division I Gold Glove. Mallison, a 5-8 second baseman, is the only Arkansan on the list.

Mallison is a 2015 graduate of Jacksonville High School.

Sports on 06/27/2017