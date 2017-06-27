Store in downtown Little Rock high-rise building robbed of cash, police say

A downtown Little Rock store housed in the first floor of a high-rise building was robbed of cash Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 9:30 a.m. to The Corner Store and More at 323 Center St. on the southwest corner of the 18-story Tower Building.

Police determined that someone had entered the convenience store and threatened that he had a gun before leaving with a small amount of money, an investigator on scene said.

Workers were still inside as an investigator used a flashlight to beam light onto the store’s front glass door in search of possible fingerprints. Authorities also scanned the business’s counter.

The robber was described as a black man believed to be in his 40s. He wore a white shirt and glasses at the time, police said.

A weapon was never seen by those inside the store, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside during the robbery.