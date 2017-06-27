Home / Latest News /
Store in downtown Little Rock high-rise building robbed of cash, police say
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
A downtown Little Rock store housed in the first floor of a high-rise building was robbed of cash Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 9:30 a.m. to The Corner Store and More at 323 Center St. on the southwest corner of the 18-story Tower Building.
Police determined that someone had entered the convenience store and threatened that he had a gun before leaving with a small amount of money, an investigator on scene said.
Workers were still inside as an investigator used a flashlight to beam light onto the store’s front glass door in search of possible fingerprints. Authorities also scanned the business’s counter.
The robber was described as a black man believed to be in his 40s. He wore a white shirt and glasses at the time, police said.
A weapon was never seen by those inside the store, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside during the robbery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Store in downtown Little Rock high-rise building robbed of cash, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.