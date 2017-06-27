Home / Latest News /
Teen pleads guilty in shooting deaths of central Arkansas couple, gets 15 years
This article was published today at 5:05 p.m.
Anastasia Roberts, one of four people charged in the July 2015 shooting deaths of a Conway couple, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and theft by receiving.
Roberts, 19, of Conway, was solemn but composed as she entered the plea Tuesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court. She originally pleaded not guilty shortly after she was charged in the slayings of Robert and Patricia Cogdell, both 66, of Conway.
Judge Troy Brasell sentenced Roberts to 15 years in prison with an additional 20-year suspended imposition sentence. Under the sentence, the earliest Roberts can be released from prison is 10 1/2 years. If she gets in legal trouble again, the state could order her back to prison for the additional 20 years.
Two of the other teenagers, 16-year-old Justin Staton of Conway and 18-year-old Connor Atchley of Greenbrier, are already in prison for the crimes. The fourth person charged, 20-year-old Hunter Drexler of Clinton, is awaiting trial.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
YoungHog says... June 27, 2017 at 6:13 p.m.
Titleist??? where you at.. as you claim its one sided.. I'm tired of pointing it out..
snakebite60 says... June 27, 2017 at 6:37 p.m.
only 15 years ? why so light ?
