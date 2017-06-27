Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 9:04 a.m.

PHOTO: Ten Commandments monument installed on Arkansas Capitol grounds

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:42 a.m.

employees-from-wilbur-memorials-put-finishing-touches-on-the-ten-commandments-statue-on-state-capitol-grounds-tuesday-morning

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

Employees from Wilbur Memorials put finishing touches on the Ten Commandments statue on state Capitol grounds Tuesday morning.


A stone Ten Commandments monument was affixed in its home on state Capitol grounds Tuesday morning after a yearslong debate regarding its fitness for public property.

A small crowd stood near a walkway that leads to the Justice Building to watch the 6-foot tall monolith be lifted and lowered into place. Etched on the statue's granite face are the Ten Commandments as well as the all-seeing eye of God, an eagle atop a flag and Hebrew stars.

Among the observers was state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, who sponsored Act 1231 of 2015 which required the monument be erected somewhere on Capitol grounds.

The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission approved the monument's location in May. It was paid for by the American Heritage and History Foundation.

Rapert's push to install a Christian marker at the Capitol ignited a two-year-long debate on the appropriateness of religious symbols on public property. The senator previously told reporters that the U.S. Supreme Court has its own depictions of the Ten Commandments decorating its building.

Defenders of religious secularism submitted applications in protest. Among those submitted were plans for a brick wall as well as a proposal for a Baphomet statue, a satanic-winged goat deity. Neither was approved.

