Daughter, beau held in dad's beating

SPRINGDALE -- Jacob Boivin, 32, of Fayetteville and Dustye Stamps, 34, of Springdale were arrested Monday on aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping and battery charges.

Police found Ronald Stamps, Dustye Stamps' father, with multiple injuries at 6:51 p.m. Friday at 706 E. Center Ave., according to an arrest affidavit.

The elder Stamps told police that Boivin, his daughter's boyfriend, hit him with his fists, then picked up a knife and cut him several times. Boivin then hit the older man with the butt of a shotgun and with a screwdriver, according to the affidavit.

Dustye Stamps helped Boivin use duct tape to strap her father to a chair, the affidavit said. The two stole a .45-caliber pistol, a debit card and a 2001 white Chevy pickup, according to the affidavit.

Ronald Stamps told police that he made his way to the door and signaled a neighbor for help.

Ronald Stamps was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale and then was sent to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He suffered a head injury and brain swelling, as well as multiple wounds in his chest and a knee. He was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit Monday afternoon, according to the affidavit. Police did not update his condition Tuesday.

Boivin and Dustye Stamps were arrested at 3:44 p.m. Monday at Murphy Park, according to reports. Boivin was carrying a black backpack that contained the loaded stolen gun, reports said. Boivin is a felon on probation and faces a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a news release.

Dustye Stamps and Boivin were being held Tuesday in the Washington County jail with bail set at $250,000 each.

Metro on 06/28/2017