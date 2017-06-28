Former Arkansas police officer gets 11 years in drug case

A former Dumas police officer, James Ivory Edgerson, has been sentenced to just over 11 years in federal prison for buying and selling drugs in 2015, when he was an officer.

Edgerson, 39, of Dumas pleaded guilty in February to being part of a large-scale drug conspiracy. He also admitted to possessing a firearm and abusing his position of trust as a police officer.

Edgerson and five other people were indicted Oct. 7, 2015, on accusations of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana between May 2015 and September 2015. The indictment accused Edgerson of selling drugs, sometimes while in uniform; meeting with an out-of-state drug supplier; and making several drug deliveries to confidential informants.

Edgerson was arrested the evening of Sept. 9, 2015, while riding in a vehicle that contained 3 ounces of powder cocaine and 1 ounce of crack cocaine, authorities said. They also reported finding $16,000, several guns and an unregistered firearm suppressor at Edgerson's home.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller sentenced Edgerson on June 21, imposing a 135-month prison term, or just over 11 years, to be followed by five years of probation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Pat Harris said later in a news release, "Police officers take an oath to protect and serve their communities. Edgerson's significant sentence reflects his absolute violation of this oath, and his abuse of the trust placed in him by members of his community."

