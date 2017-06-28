Freese’s error costly, gives Rays victory in 10th

RAYS 4, PIRATES 2 (10)

PITTSBURGH -- David Freese was thinking about throwing the ball before it was in his glove. He never got the chance to wing it.

Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

With Souza at first base and no outs, Wilson Ramos hit a hard grounder off Felipe Rivero (3-2) that Freese missed while trying a backhand stab. Adeiny Hechavarria added a sacrifice fly in the inning, giving him two RBI in his first game since being traded from the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Freese was anticipating his throw to second base when the ball skipped right by him.

"I just booted the ball," he said. "It was good (hop). I just chose to backhand it, thinking it would give me a stronger throw wherever it was going. I just botched it."

The Pirates were no-hit through six innings by starter Alex Cobb, but Andrew McCutchen forced extra innings with a two-run double down the left field line in the ninth.

Tommy Hunter pitched the 10th for his first save of the season.

Cobb allowed 2 hits with 4 strikeouts over 8 scoreless innings. He lost his no-hitter when Josh Harrison led off the seventh with a single. Harrison also had a walk in the fourth.

"It all starts with Alex Cobb," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "Just an outstanding performance by his part and he was dominating. That's probably the best way to put it. A lot of soft contact. He made big pitches."

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, CUBS 1 Max Scherzer allowed one run and two hits as host Washington knocked Chicago starter Jake Arrieta out in the fifth inning on the way to a victory in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners.

REDS 8, BREWERS 6 Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fifth inning, helping last-place Cincinnati top visiting Milwaukee. Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez also connected for Cincinnati.

MARLINS 6, METS 3 Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning to put host Miami ahead, Christian Yelich had three hits and the Marlins beat New York. Suzuki poked a pitch to the opposite field against Jerry Blevins for a 4-3 lead. Suzuki, 43, leads the majors with 12 pinch-hits.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Kevin Gausman won for the first time in four starts, Mark Trumbo hit an RBI double and Baltimore beat host Toronto. Gausman (4-7) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time since May 31 against the Yankees.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 3 J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera homered and Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings as Detroit beat visiting Kansas City. Verlander (5-4) was down 3-0 before getting an out, but didn't allow another run as the Tigers won their second consecutive after an eight-game losing streak.

RED SOX 9, TWINS 2 Chris Young hit a three-run home run and Christian Vazquez homered for the first time in more than a year as host Boston routed Minnesota in a game delayed twice by stormy weather.

RANGERS 2, INDIANS 1 Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent visiting Texas over Cleveland. Beltre drove the first pitch from Allen (0-4) into the left field bleachers, and moved into sole possession of 39th place on the all-time home run list.

WHITE SOX 4, YANKEES 3 Jose Abreu hit a game-ending, two-run single off Dellin Betances, and host Chicago stopped a four-game losing streak with a victory over New York.

ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 4 Ryon Healy's first career grand slam broke a tie in the sixth inning and visiting Oakland held on for a victory over Houston. Sean Manaea (7-4) allowed a season-high 9 hits, but just 1 run in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory over the Astros in 7 starts.

Sports on 06/28/2017