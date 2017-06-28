METS

Former record-setting pitcher dies

NEW YORK — Former New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young, who set a major league record with 27 consecutive losses, has died. He was 51. The Mets said Young died Tuesday in Houston after a long illness. He had told former teammates this spring that he had a brain tumor. Young’s streak of losses began in 1992 with the Mets and stretched into the next season. In all, the drought spanned 74 appearances. The right-hander often pitched well during the streak, and posted 15 saves in 1992. But he went 2-14 that season and then 1-16 the next year. Young joined the Chicago Cubs in 1994 and finished with Houston in 1996. He was 15-48 with a 3.89 ERA in his career.

CUBS

White House visit set

WASHINGTON -- Manager Joe Maddon and some of the Chicago Cubs will visit the White House on Wednesday, though it's not an official visit with President Donald Trump.

Maddon said Tuesday that he was going out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump's campaign. Maddon said it was voluntary for players and not an official trip.

The Cubs are in Washington to play the Nationals.

The White House visit is so unofficial that Maddon said it's only "a possibility" that he and the Cubs will see Trump. The team visited President Barack Obama at the White House as World Series champions in January before the end of his term.

Amid questions about whether the NBA champion Golden State Warriors will visit Trump, Maddon said he isn't making a political statement by going.

YANKEES

Castro on 10-day DL

CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees placed Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a strained right hamstring.

Castro was injured running out a ground ball in the third inning of New York's 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The second baseman is batting .313 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI in 73 games.

Although an MRI on Tuesday morning revealed a Grade 1 strain, Castro doesn't believe he'll be sidelined long.

"I don't think it's serious," he said. "When I woke up, I was walking normal."

The Yankees recalled infielder Tyler Wade -- one of the organization's top prospects -- from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Castro's roster spot.

Wade, 22, wasn't in the lineup Tuesday because Chicago started left-hander Jose Quintana. Yankees Manager Joe Girardi plans to start Wade against right-handers.

RED SOX

Farrell suspended

NEW YORK -- Boston Red Sox Manager John Farrell was suspended one game after poking umpire Bill Miller in the chest during an animated argument over the weekend.

Major League Baseball issued the penalty Tuesday and also fined Farrell an undisclosed amount. Farrell missed Tuesday night's game against Minnesota at Fenway Park.

The dispute began Saturday after Red Sox reliever Fernando Abad was called for a balk in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Farrell got into a nose-to-nose argument with Miller, touched the umpire's shirt and was tossed.

The Red Sox began the day in a virtual tie with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

INDIANS

Francona hospitalized

CLEVELAND -- Indians Manager Terry Francona has been hospitalized for the second time this month and missed Tuesday night's game against Texas.

The 58-year-old manager left Monday night's game because he wasn't feeling well. The Indians said he underwent tests at Cleveland Clinic and doctors for now have ruled out major health issues. He will be monitored the next several weeks.

Francona was released from the hospital Tuesday and spent the rest of the day at home. He's expected to return to normal duties today.

Francona was hospitalized June 13 following a game at Progressive Field. He underwent tests and was released a few hours later, returning to work the following night. Last season, he missed an August game after experiencing chest pains.

Sports on 06/28/2017