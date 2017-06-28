Arrest made after Ten Commandments monument at Arkansas Capitol toppled, shattered

A 6-foot-tall stone Ten Commandments monument installed Tuesday on the Arkansas Capitol grounds was toppled less than 24 hours later after a man drove a vehicle into the statue, officials said.

Busted pieces of the granite monolith inscribed lay inside an taped-off barrier near the walkway to the Justice Building Wednesday morning.

Chris Powell, a spokesman with the Secretary of State's Office, said he was called at 5:15 a.m. and told a man drove through the monument. That man was arrested by Capitol police shortly after, Powell said. Investigators believe the man, whose name has not been released, recorded himself as he drove into the statue, Powell added.

It was “absolutely” a shock to get that call, he said.

“We had some concerns, just because this was such a highly charged issue with some people,” Powell said.

The push for the monument was led by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, who sponsored the 2015 law to erect it on state grounds.

"It's always good to see things fulfilled, and I think it's a great day for the people of Arkansas," he said in an interview Tuesday.

The monument was paid for by more than $26,000 in private donations.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.