Part of I-630 in Little Rock reopens after rush-hour wreck

5:45 P.M. UPDATE:

Part of Interstate 630 that was closed due to a wreck in Little Rock has reopened, according to the state Highway and Transportation Department.

The agency said in an email that the 3-mile stretch of eastbound lanes that were closed for about 15 minutes during rush hour are open as of 5:42 p.m.

EARLIER:

A crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 630 near its Broadway exit in Little Rock on Wednesday during rush hour, the state Highway and Transportation Department said.

The agency said that a 3-mile stretch of the interstate is closed as of 5:24 p.m.

No further information about the wreck was available.