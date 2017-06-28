Travs get North going, but South wins in rout

The South All-Stars broke open a 3-3 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat the North All-Stars 10-3 on Tuesday night in the Texas League All-Star Game at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

A pair of Arkansas Travelers got the North off to a good start in the top of the first inning. Center fielder Ian Miller led off the game with a triple, and right fielder Chuck Taylor hit a two-run home run two batters later for a 2-0 lead.

After the South scored three runs in the bottom of the second, the North tied it in the top of the third inning on Edwin Rios' solo home run.

Reliever Edward Paredes took over in the bottom of the fourth for the North, and the game unraveled. He allowed 4 runs on 3 hits and 1 walk while recording just 1 out. Corey Baker replaced him and yielded 3 more runs on 5 hits before getting out of the inning.

After the fourth inning, neither team scored.

Representing the Travs, Miller finished 1 for 3 while Taylor was 1 for 4. Catcher Tyler Marlette went 0 for 2 and designated hitter Kyle Waldrop was hitless in three at-bats.

Reliever Peter Tago pitched a scoreless fifth, allowing 1 hit, 1 walk and striking out 1. Zac Curtis handled a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Sports on 06/28/2017