Police: 19-year-old held in robbery of Arkansas fast-food restaurant

A 19-year-old man is being held in a robbery at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Arkansas earlier this week, police said.

Easton Slade Puszewski of Searcy was arrested Wednesday on one count of aggravated robbery, according to an emailed statement from officer Terri Lee, spokesman for the Searcy Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Monday to the Sonic location at 2005 E. Race St., according to authorities.

Puszewski was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, records show.

Searcy, a town of nearly 24,000 residents in White County, is about 52 miles north and east of Little Rock.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.