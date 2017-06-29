Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 29, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: 19-year-old held in robbery of Arkansas fast-food restaurant

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:56 p.m.

Easton Slade Puszewski, 19, of Searcy

PHOTO BY SEARCY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Easton Slade Puszewski, 19, of Searcy

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 19-year-old man is being held in a robbery at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Arkansas earlier this week, police said.

Easton Slade Puszewski of Searcy was arrested Wednesday on one count of aggravated robbery, according to an emailed statement from officer Terri Lee, spokesman for the Searcy Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Monday to the Sonic location at 2005 E. Race St., according to authorities.

Puszewski was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, records show.

Searcy, a town of nearly 24,000 residents in White County, is about 52 miles north and east of Little Rock.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 19-year-old held in robbery of Arkansas fast-food restaurant

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online